The Arizona Game and Fish Department is searching for a reportedly rabid bobcat in Pinal County after it attacked a man.

The attack happened on Jan. 4 at a home in Saddlebrooke, which is about 25 miles north of Tucson.

Officials say the man had cuts to his arms and legs and is getting treatment for rabies.

People are being warned to stay away from the animal and report it to Game and Fish at 623-236-7201 immediately.

More Arizona headlines