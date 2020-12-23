Police: Arrest made in shooting that killed man at West Phoenix store

article

FOX 10 has learned from Phoenix Police officials that a suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 38-year-old father dead.

According to officials, 22-year-old Deon Finnley was arrested on Dec. 22, in an area near Roosevelt Street and Estrella Parkway in Goodyear. Finnley is accused of 1st-degree murder, drive-by shooting, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting that killed 38-year-old Jorge Hernandez happened at a store on the night of Dec. 11. FOX 10 spoke with Hernandez's widow on Dec. 15, who said Hernandez was out buying milk for their baby when the shooting happened.

"I was at work and he calls me through the phone," said Marlene Jimenez. "He tells me that he needs me to go for the kids because he just got shot."

Jimenez says an hour after her husband went to the Family Dollar near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road, he used all the strength he had to call her one last time.

"His last words to me were that I made him the happiest man these 10 years, and that he wanted me to take care of his kids for him and that he loved me so much," said Jimenez.

Besides Hernandez, a woman in her 50s was also shot, but she survived.