Woman asks public for help after husband was killed in store shooting

The family of a man shot and killed while shopping at the family dollar is asking for help.

According to Phoenix Police, the suspect opened fire into the store from outside on the night of Dec. 11. Two people were shot as a result, with one of them now dead. There are no updates at this time on the search for the suspect.

The person who died has been identified as 38-year-old Jorge Hernandez, who was a father of five. Hernandez's widow says he was just out buying some milk for their baby when the shooting happened.

"I was at work and he calls me through the phone," said Marlene Jimenez. "He tells me that he needs me to go for the kids because he just got shot."

Jimenez is still in shock. She says an hour after her husband went to the Family Dollar near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road, he used all the strength he had to call her one last time.

"His last words to me were that I made him the happiest man these ten years, and that he wanted me to take care of his kids for him and that he loved me so much," said Jimenez.

Phoenix Police officials say the suspect vehicle is a silver sedan, and the suspect shot into the store before driving off. A bullet went through Hernandez's hip as he stood in line. Hernandez later died at the hospital.

Jimenez says her husband planned to take their kids Christmas shopping the next day.

"He loved his kids so much, so it just kills me that my kids are gonna be here without their father," said Jimenez.

Besides Hernandez, a woman in her 50s was also shot, but she survived. Now, Jimenez, now without the love of her life, is hoping detectives find leads, using surveillance video from the store.

"If anybody can help us find the person that did this damage, I really do want my husband to have justice because it wasn't his time to go. He still had a lot to live for," said Jimenez.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

