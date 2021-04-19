Police: Man arrested following 'horrific and violent' attack on girlfriend in Tempe

article

A man has been arrested after police say he stabbed his girlfriend to death in Tempe.

According to Tempe Police, officers responded to an apartment on April 18 near Scottsdale and Curry Roads for reports of a stabbing.

According to court documents, when officers arrived at around 3:30 a.m., they were directed by the person who called police to an apartment clubhouse, where they found 23-year-old Tammy Begay with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital in Scottsdale, where she later died.

The suspect, identified by police as 23-year-old Mason Nez, was also found in the clubhouse. According to investigators, there was a struggle between Nez and the police officers as he was being detained.

Investigators say Nez and Begay were in the clubhouse since 9:30 p.m. on April 17. One of Nez's friend said there was no arguing between Nez and Begay or anyone else in the clubhouse prior to the stabbing.

Court documents provided graphic details on the course of the incident. Investigators say surveillance video captures Nez assaulting Begay numerous times. The attacks allegedly lasted until moments before officers arrived at the scene.

There was no audio on the recording, so police officials have not said what might have lead up to the incident.

"It appears that Mason stops his attack moments prior to the arrival of his friend and the officer, each time and then continues his attack after his friend leaves, before he is finally detained," investigators wrote, in court documents.

Nez, according to police officials, was taken to a hospital for treatment after the incident.

"While at the hospital, he made spontaneous statements to the officer with him that he wanted the officer to kill him so he did not have to go to prison," read a portion of the court documents.

Investigators say during an interview that took place after Nez was read his Miranda rights, Nez stated he had only been drinking alcohol, and that he could not remember the attack, and couldn't remember any other details of the night after arriving at the clubhouse.

"When informed that the victim was deceased, Mason had almost no reaction and stated he is used to receiving bad news," investigators wrote, in court documents. "He elaborated that his father and grandmother had recently passed away."

According to court documents, investigators say there were two contacts made with Nez in March and July of 2020 regarding allegations of assault against Begay.

Nez is accused of 1st degree murder. A $1.5 million bond was reported set for him.

