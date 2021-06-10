Police: Valley Metro bus involved in deadly crash in Phoenix

Authorities say three people are dead following a crash involving a Valley Metro bus in Phoenix.

According to police officials, the incident happened just before 4:00 p.m. in the area of 7th Avenue and Missouri. Besides the city bus, four other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Besides the three deaths, six others were taken to the hospital.

Officials say the area will be closed through the evening commute.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

