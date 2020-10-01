President Trump to make campaign stops in Tucson, Flagstaff on Oct. 5, 6

article

President Donald Trump will be making two stops in Arizona for his 2020 election campaign on Oct. 5 and 6, officials said on Oct. 1.

Trump will be making remarks at Make America Great Again rallies in Tucson on Oct. 5 and in Flagstaff on Oct. 6.

The president, Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, and Ivanka Trump visited Phoenix in September weeks prior in an effort to gain more support from Arizonans as the state has become a critical battleground for the 2020 election.

This will be Trump's sixth visit to Arizona this year.

Polls show Trump with a one-point edge over Biden in Arizona, according to an ABC News/Washington Post public opinion survey on Sept. 23.

Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, has said he’d visit Arizona after Labor Day but has not announced any specific plans. His outreach to Arizona has been driven by online events with surrogates, including earlier in September with his wife, Jill Biden, and running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

