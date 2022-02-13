Expand / Collapse search
Puppies rescued from Puerto Rico spread love to dolphins in Clearwater

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 13 News
puppies and dolphin article

Courtesy: Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Nine, eight-week-old puppies decked out in designer duds spent the day before Valentine’s making new friends at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

The puppies named Snuggles, Sweetie, Valentina, Lover Boy, Cuddles, Cupid, Valentino, Rose and Sugar were found living under a car in Puerto Rico and brought to the United States by Compassion Kind, a St. Petersburg-based animal welfare organization. 

"Our organization receives hundreds of calls and messages asking us to help with animal rescue. We are a non-profit, foster-based rescue and do the best we can to help animals in need in the Tampa Bay area. Once a month our team flies in at-risk dogs and cats from other states and Caribbean islands like Puerto Rico who would otherwise have no chance of survival. We always have a desperate need for foster homes in the Tampa Bay Area and we are also actively looking for a building to house emergency animal intakes," stated Aja Estro, founder of Compassion Kind.

The pups are being fostered by Karen Altieri and her husband, Jan Majewski, of Largo.

Valentine-Puppies-0018-resized.jpg

Courtesy: Clearwater Marine Aquarium

"We chose to reach out to potential adopters with CMA because of my association as a long-time volunteer with them. Their mission of rescue, rehabilitation and release is in sync with the Compassion Kind mission to rescue, care for, and adopt out as many animals in need as possible."

LINK: For more information about adopting these puppies or becoming a foster home visit www.compassionkind.org
 