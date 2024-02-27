Raad Almansoori: Grand jury indicts man in connection with Arizona crimes

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced on Feb. 27 that Raad Almansoori was indicted by a grand jury on multiple alleged offenses.

In a statement, a spokesperson with MCAO said Almansoori, 26, has been indicted on two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, a count of attempting to commit armed robbery, two counts of attempted sexual assault, and a count of theft of means of transportation.

All alleged offenses listed above are felonies, according to MCAO.

Almansoori linked to two crimes in Arizona

On Feb. 21, we reported that Almansoori was accused of stabbing a woman in Phoenix. He was also accused of stabbing a woman at a McDonald's in Surprise on Feb. 18.

Court documents for the incident in Surprise state that Almansoori climbed under the door and into the bathroom stall and pointed a gun at the victim. When the victim screamed, he stabbed her.

Following the stabbing, Almansoori fled the McDonald's, but was arrested near Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Almansoori also accused of other crimes

Raad Almansoori

In addition to the crimes Almansoori allegedly committed in Arizona, the man is also accused of beating and strangling a woman to death inside a New York City hotel room.

Officials with the NYPD also say Almansoori is connected to crimes in Florida and Texas.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell has already said she will not extradite Almansoori to New York City for the murder case there.

"Having observed the treatment of violent criminals in the New York area by the Manhattan DA there, Alvin Bragg, I think it's safer to keep him here and keep him in custody, so that he cannot be out doing this to individuals, either in our state or county, or anywhere in the United States," Mitchell said, during a news conference.

In response, District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused Mitchell of "playing political games in a murder investigation," while stating that New York City's murder rate is less than half of Phoenix's.