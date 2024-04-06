Reward issued for arson suspect; tips for driving during eclipse | Nightly Roundup

From a reward that was issued for an arson suspect in Prescott, to advice for those who will be driving during the solar eclipse April 8, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday.
1. Prescott Police are ramping up the search for a serial arson suspect
A $10,000 reward was issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for information on a man accused of setting fires in Prescott Valley.
2. Apartment fire sends 1 man, 1 child to the hospital
Two people are in critical condition as a result of an apartment fire located near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road.
3. Here are some tips and advice if you will be driving during the eclipse
Drivers traveling during the eclipse may not only be managing traffic on the road, but effective ways to stay safe. Here’s what you need to know.
4. ASA Now reports burglary of non-profit business, $30,000 in items missing
ASA Now, a non-profit group for foster families, reported that suspects in a burglary stole $30,000 worth of goods from its business last week.
5. Report: a man on a cruise ship in the Caribbean jumped from the top deck in front of his family
The cruise ship was sailing between Cuba and the Bahamas when the 20-year-old man reportedly jumped off one of the decks.
Also, your weather forecast this week: