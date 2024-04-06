Expand / Collapse search

Reward issued for suspect in Prescott Valley school, apartment fires

Published  April 6, 2024 2:57pm MST
Prescott
PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A $10,000 reward was issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for information on a man accused of setting fires in Prescott Valley.

Two fires, one that occurred April 1 at the Legado Luxury apartment complex and the other at Bradshaw Mountain High School, caused over $60,000,000 in damages and caused the school district to cancel classes on Friday.

The suspect has not been identified but photos of the person were released to the public.

Photos show a man wearing all black clothes, gloves, boots and a facemask with an attachment that police said might have been a camera to record the crimes.

Photo courtesy: Prescott Valley PD

Prescott Valley Police formed a joint task force to investigate those two incidents along with a separate break in at Bradshaw Mountain High School. Police said the break-in occurred between March 29-31 and caused an additional $60,000 in damages.

Photos from the fire at the apartment complex show flames exceeded 150 feet into the air and a massive cloud of smoke consumed the area.

Those with information were asked to call 1-888-283-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 928-772-5666.

Map of where the apartment fire took place: