Suspect sought in Prescott Valley apartment fire, school break-ins

By
Updated  April 4, 2024 10:41am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - A joint task force has been formed to investigate three criminal incidents in Prescott Valley.

The first incident happened between March 29-31 when someone broke into Bradshaw Mountain High School and caused $60,000 worth of damage, police said. 

The second incident happened on April 1, when a massive fire destroyed an apartment complex under construction. Residents in nearby apartments were evacuated and roads were closed, with flames reportedly reaching 150 feet high. No one was hurt, but police said the fire caused an estimated $60 million worth of damage.

The most recent incident happened on Thursday at Bradshaw Mountain High School. Police say officers responded to the school after an alarm went off. When officers got to the scene, they found that the school had been broken into, and several rooms were damaged.

Fire closes Bradshaw Mountain High School

Classes at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley are canceled on April 4 after an electrical fire broke out near school property, shutting down power and internet services.

Classes at the school are canceled on Thursday.

"During the two Bradshaw Mountain High School aggravated criminal damages, the suspect involved was observed via surveillance equipment wearing all black clothes, a facemask/gas mask, gloves, and boots," police said. "The subject appeared to be wearing a headlamp and some sort of Go-Pro style camera where they likely recorded their activities."

If you have any information on the incidents, you're asked to call police at 928-772-5666.

Prescott Valley Police say are searching for a suspect in connection to a massive fire at an apartment under construction and break-ins at a high school.

Map of Bradshaw Mountain High School