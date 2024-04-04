Suspect sought in Prescott Valley apartment fire, school break-ins

A joint task force has been formed to investigate three criminal incidents in Prescott Valley.

The first incident happened between March 29-31 when someone broke into Bradshaw Mountain High School and caused $60,000 worth of damage, police said.

The second incident happened on April 1, when a massive fire destroyed an apartment complex under construction. Residents in nearby apartments were evacuated and roads were closed, with flames reportedly reaching 150 feet high. No one was hurt, but police said the fire caused an estimated $60 million worth of damage.

The most recent incident happened on Thursday at Bradshaw Mountain High School. Police say officers responded to the school after an alarm went off. When officers got to the scene, they found that the school had been broken into, and several rooms were damaged.

Classes at the school are canceled on Thursday.

"During the two Bradshaw Mountain High School aggravated criminal damages, the suspect involved was observed via surveillance equipment wearing all black clothes, a facemask/gas mask, gloves, and boots," police said. "The subject appeared to be wearing a headlamp and some sort of Go-Pro style camera where they likely recorded their activities."

If you have any information on the incidents, you're asked to call police at 928-772-5666.

