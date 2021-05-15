Riders stuck on roller coaster at Castles N Coasters in North Phoenix

article

Phoenix Fire officials say crews are responding to Castles N Coasters in North Phoenix for a roller coaster ride that has stalled.

According to a brief statement, the roller coaster is stalled 20 feet up the ground, and there are 22 people onboard.

Fire officials have offered no additional details on the incident, but did say efforts are underway to free the people who are stuck on the ride, using what is called a High Angle Belay System. Fire crews are expected to be at the scene for a few hours.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

