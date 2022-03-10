Russia-Ukraine War: NAU international affairs expert weighs in on what might happen next in Russia

Expand / Collapse search
Russia-Ukraine
Bombed buildings in a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 10, 2022 as Russian attacks continue. (Photo by Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Bombed buildings in a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 10, 2022 as Russian attacks continue. (Photo by Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

PHOENIX - With the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, we spoke with a former Kyiv resident who is now a professor at Northern Arizona University on the war, and what could happen next.

"Things could get worse before they get better," said Gretchen Gee, Principal Lecturer of International Affairs at NAU.

Gee has been studying the Soviet Union her whole career, and she said with the sanctions in place crippling Russia, the country's economy can't last much longer.

"In the past, Putin has been a master of high impact, but low cost actions. He has been very good at taking action by the use of cyber, him being able to deny involvement," said Gee. "This is a totally different scenario. There is a high impact on Ukraine, and a horrifically high impact on Russia, but it is not coming at a low cost to Russia."

With reports of empty food shelves, struggles to gain access to cash in the country and the Ruble crashing, the war is hitting the Russian people hard. But what will happen?

The protests against the war are still going on in the country, and Gee questions will this finally be the time the protests work, or will something else be done.

"Will he make a calculation that this is too high of a cost for us to start to withdraw troops, and paint it as a victory to Russian people?" said Gee. "I emphasize to my students: the Russian people are not our enemy. These are people who have loved having the ability to travel, have loved being connected to the West and sending their students to colleges here. They are suffering."

