Scottsdale group offers free COVID-19 testing

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has continued to say COVID-19 testing is expanding in Arizona after weeks of complaints about long lines and slow results.

In Scottsdale, on July 18, one local group made sure lines were short and moved fast - most importantly, results could come in just two days.

Up to 1,000 Arizonans went to a new testing site in north Scottsdale Saturday morning.

It's important to Washington State University baseball pitcher Grant Taylor, who need answers before he can see his mom, who just had a kidney transplant.

"I'm going to get tested before I go home so she's all good," said Taylor.

The location is being run but the Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission.

"The most important thing to do for our community is to help with the health and safety of everyone, every Arizonan," said Denise Seomin from ASEC.

This site is one of many that are starting to expand across the Valley as demands for more testing have been intensified.

Seomin says it's all about people in the community helping the community.

"It’s free whether you have insurance or not, and we also have you do the paperwork ahead of time so when you get here you’re in and out," said Seomin. "Wait time no more than 5 minutes."

Results should take 2 to 4 days instead of some of the week-long wait times that others have complained about.

That speed is important to Taylor so he can finally see his mom and get back to school in Washington.

"That’s probably the most important thing, get the test done, get the results, hopefully come back negative, then quarantine myself at home, and then be safe when I go and see her," Taylor said.