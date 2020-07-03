Scottsdale Police: Suspect dead following string of shootings in the East Valley

Scottsdale Police officials say a gunfight at a Scottsdale convenience store has left the suspect in a string of East Valley shooting incident dead.

According to earlier statements made by Scottsdale Police, the deadly shooting happened at a convenience store near the area of Hayden Road and Indian School. The incident reportedly happened at around 2:45 a.m. Friday, and also left another person dead.

According to Sgt. Ben Hoster with Scottsdale Police, the deadly shooting happened at the end of a string of shooting incidents allegedly committed by the suspect. The first incident happened at 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard. The suspect reportedly walked into a business in the area, and fired rounds at a clerk.

"Whether that's to intimidate the clerk or shoot at the clerk, we just know that an armed robbery occurred, and that's what happened," according to Sgt. Ben Hoster with Scottsdale Police, in a live interview with FOX 10's Anita Roman on FOX 10 AZAM.

Sgt. Hoster went on to say that a person with a similar description to the suspect was then involved in a similar incident at a convenience store in Mesa, south of the intersection of Country Club Drive and McKellips Road. That incident reportedly took place at around 2:15 a.m.

"What we know is that the suspect left in the front of the Circle K, and a second bystander, armed with a weapon, gets into a gunfight with the suspect. The suspect is killed, and the bystander is shot as well," said Sgt. Hoster.

The second bystander who was engaged in the gunfight with the suspect was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Sgt. Hoster.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.