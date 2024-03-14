Expand / Collapse search
Sedona approves controversial plan to create space for workers to sleep in cars

By
Published 
Housing
FOX 10 Phoenix

SEDONA, Ariz. - The Sedona City council has given the green light to a controversial project to let some workers sleep in their cars overnight.

The plan, which aims to ease an affordable housing issue in the growing tourist town, was approved on Wednesday after a long and contentious city council meeting.

Under the now-approved plan, a place called ‘the safe place to park’ will be set up at Cultural Park, which is located on the west side of Sedona. The area would accommodate up to 40 vehicles. It would be open from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., complete with showers, restrooms, trash bins, and on-site management.

Longtime restaurant owner Martin Galvez calls it a band-aid on a big sore spot.

"Bussers, dishwashers, they cannot afford to live here," said Galvez. "Also right here where we’re located, there is no transportation, so we had no people to work."

Sedona’s mayor, Scott Jablow, admits it’s not a great plan, but at least it’s a plan.

"We have to do something. Our businesses are complaining they have their employees sleeping in the forest," said Mayor Jablow. "They get roused by the cops, because it’s a prompt to fire hazard, the biggest thing, and we have to do something, and we ran out of ideas. "

Proof of employment is required to stay in the area, but no camping or parties will be allowed. The plan is approved for a two-year trial period, and is mostly paid by a $875,000 grant from the state.

Not everyone agrees with the plan, however, as a group is trying to collect nearly 600 signatures in the next 30 days to put the plan on the November ballot. If it is voted down, the city’s approval will be overridden.

Area where 'the safe place to park' is set to be located