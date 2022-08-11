Expand / Collapse search

Sedona will pay residents to not use homes as Airbnb rentals

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Sedona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Sedona will pay residents to not use homes as Airbnb rentals

SEDONA, Ariz. - The city of Sedona is offering an incentive for homeowners to not use their houses as Airbnb rentals.

The city council approved a $240,000 program earlier this week that would incentivize homeowners to lease out their homes to local workers because of a lack of affordable housing.

According to data from the city, only 4% of total dwelling units in the city are apartments - drastically below the 16% average in the state. 

"People working in Sedona struggle to find housing due to skyrocketing real estate prices and vacation rentals dominating the rental market," city officials said.

Nearly 15% of residences in Sedona are short-term rentals, making them unavailable and financially "unattainable" for working residents.

The Rent Local program would pay homeowners anywhere from $3,000 for a single bedroom to up to $10,000 for a three-bedroom home.

In exchange, the homeowner would convert their vacation rental into a long-term rental. They would rent out to a local worker on a one-year lease or sublet to a local business on a two-year lease.

The program is expected to start accepting applications on Sept. 1.

More Arizona headlines

Phoenix real estate agent says housing market looks to be balancing out

Phoenix is consistently ranking in several reports as one of the hottest housing markets, and it has been for months, but experts say we're starting to see some leveling out of the market.




 