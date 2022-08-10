Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Police 'dismantle' Mexican drug trafficking operation, department says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:51PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 4

Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Police Department

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department said its Drug Enforcement Bureau "dismantled" a trafficking operation based in Mexico after the investigation first began in 2021.

The investigation also led to "the indictment of 14 members of the drug trafficking organization."

The following items were seized:

  • Over 517,000 fentanyl pills
  • About 130 pounds of meth
  • Nearly 3 ounces of cocaine
  • An ounce of fentanyl powder
  • 13 vehicles
  • 13 firearms
  • More $135,000 in cash

Phoenix Police say the investigation was in partnership with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. 

MORE: Arizona drug busts: Some of our most recent, biggest seizures

