Phoenix Police 'dismantle' Mexican drug trafficking operation, department says

The Phoenix Police Department said its Drug Enforcement Bureau "dismantled" a trafficking operation based in Mexico after the investigation first began in 2021.

The investigation also led to "the indictment of 14 members of the drug trafficking organization."

The following items were seized:

Over 517,000 fentanyl pills

About 130 pounds of meth

Nearly 3 ounces of cocaine

An ounce of fentanyl powder

13 vehicles

13 firearms

More $135,000 in cash

Phoenix Police say the investigation was in partnership with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

