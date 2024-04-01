See something unusual in the sky tonight? Here's what to know

If you saw something unusual in the night sky on April 1, it's not an April Fool's joke.

What that said, however, there's also a rather simple explanation for that: SpaceX.

According to the company's website, they launched 22 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

(Courtesy: Jill McNamara)

This is not the first time a SpaceX launch has caused a commotion in the Phoenix area. On March 18, we received a number of calls from viewers about something unusual in the sky, on the same night SpaceX launched the same number of satellites from the same area as the launch on April 1.