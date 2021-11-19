Expand / Collapse search

Semi truck carrying flour drives off I-10 overpass in Buckeye

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:18AM
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A semi truck drove off an overpass while on Interstate 10 in Buckeye, hitting another vehicle below early Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The crash happened at the Miller Road overpass on Nov. 19 at around 6:30 a.m. The semi had veered for unknown reasons to the right, landing in a construction zone.

It ended up in a ravine and hit a construction truck while the driver was sitting inside.

Both the driver of the semi and the truck driver were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Video from the scene showed debris and bags of almond flour from inside the truck spilling out onto the roadway.

