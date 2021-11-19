Semi truck carrying flour drives off I-10 overpass in Buckeye

A semi truck drove off an overpass while on Interstate 10 in Buckeye, hitting another vehicle below early Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The crash happened at the Miller Road overpass on Nov. 19 at around 6:30 a.m. The semi had veered for unknown reasons to the right, landing in a construction zone.

It ended up in a ravine and hit a construction truck while the driver was sitting inside.

Both the driver of the semi and the truck driver were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Video from the scene showed debris and bags of almond flour from inside the truck spilling out onto the roadway.

