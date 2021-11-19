3 hospitalized in fiery north Phoenix crash

Three people have been hospitalized after a fiery crash near 35th Avenue and Cactus overnight, Phoenix fire officials said on Nov. 19.

When first responders arrived at the scene of the collision, they found one car on its side and another vehicle on fire.

In total, officials say five people were involved in the crash.

A man and woman in their 50s were hospitalized in critical condition, and a 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Two other people refused to be taken to the hospital.

