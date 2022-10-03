Separate 2-alarm fires in Phoenix breakout as a massive dust storm rolls through; other cities on alert

Watch live:

The Phoenix Fire Department is battling two 2-alarm fires following a massive dust storm that swept through much of the Valley, and similar incidents are happening all around on Monday, Oct. 3.

The first fire broke out near I-17 and Indian School Road and crews say it was likely caused by downed power lines. The second, separate fire broke out near 28th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Kenny Overton with Phoenix Fire says there are several incidents all around the Valley, not just in Phoenix, and to be mindful of first responders on the roads.

He says the Phoenix Fire Department is doing a "storm deployment" to take care of incidents around the Valley.

Several other incidents popped up doing the storm, like a house that caught fire near 40th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Another fire broke out at a junkyard on 41st Avenue.

You can see more of the incidents here.

Power for tens of thousands of SRP and APS customers was also knocked out.