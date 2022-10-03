Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 5:18 PM MST until MON 9:30 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 4:32 PM MST until MON 8:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 4:16 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 4:49 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 12:03 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 7:15 PM MST, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix
Dust Storm Warning
from MON 5:34 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Dust Storm Warning
from MON 6:27 PM MST until MON 7:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Advisory
from MON 6:30 PM MST until MON 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from MON 4:47 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 6:45 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Dust Advisory
from MON 6:04 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Separate 2-alarm fires in Phoenix breakout as a massive dust storm rolls through; other cities on alert

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:22PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Watch live:

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department is battling two 2-alarm fires following a massive dust storm that swept through much of the Valley, and similar incidents are happening all around on Monday, Oct. 3.

The first fire broke out near I-17 and Indian School Road and crews say it was likely caused by downed power lines. The second, separate fire broke out near 28th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Kenny Overton with Phoenix Fire says there are several incidents all around the Valley, not just in Phoenix, and to be mindful of first responders on the roads.

He says the Phoenix Fire Department is doing a "storm deployment" to take care of incidents around the Valley.

Several other incidents popped up doing the storm, like a house that caught fire near 40th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Another fire broke out at a junkyard on 41st Avenue.

You can see more of the incidents here.

Power for tens of thousands of SRP and APS customers was also knocked out.

