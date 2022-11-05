Shooting at Glendale business leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Glendale police are investigating a deadly shooting at a business near 51st Avenue and Camelback that happened overnight.

Officers say they responded to a shooting call in the area early Saturday morning and found a man's body along with two other injured males.

One was hospitalized in life-threatening condition, and the other is expected to survive their injuries.

"It is unclear at this time whether any persons are outstanding or what caused the shooting," police said.

Authorities did not confirm where exactly the shooting happened. No names were released.

More Arizona headlines