Shooting investigation underway in Avondale reportedly at a smoke shop

An investigation is underway after an apparent shooting at a smoke shop in Avondale Tuesday night.

The incident happened near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road at Avondale Mini Mart Smoke Shope.

A witness tells FOX 10 there is a car with the windows shot out, and the walls have bullet casings lodged into them.

We are working on learning more about this incident and this story will be updated when we know more.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ An investigation scene after an apparent shootout at a smoke shop in Avondale on Feb. 8, 2022.

