South Phoenix shooting: Retired assistant police chief analyzes body camera video

After Phoenix Police officials released body camera video of the moments leading up to a violent standoff on Feb. 11, we sat down with a police practice expert to analyze it.

The incident left nine police officers hurt, and two people, including suspect Morris Richard Jones III, dead. The video, about 30 seconds long, was taken from the perspective of the first officer on the scene. That officer was responding to calls of a woman who was shot in the home.

In the video, the officer came face to face with Jones, who was heard telling the officer to hurry over, because his girlfriend was choking. Seconds later, Jones pulled out a gun, and opened fire. The officer was shot multiple times in his right arm, and was not able to fire back.

The officer in the video has been identified as a 23-year-old who has been on the force for two-and-a-half years.

Sgt. Andy Williams with the Phoenix Police Department said this video is yet another example of the dangers officers put themselves in every day.

"Certainly this one took a turn much worse than they normally do, but it highlights the uncertainties and dangers involved in our job," said Sgt. Williams.

Police practice expert speaks out

Andy Anderson, who was an assistant police chief prior to retirement, and now serves as a police practice expert, said he has never seen anything quite like it.

"This is unbelievable," said Anderson. "For an individual to call him in to lure him in, this individual needed help, and then to open fire like that."

Anderson said for the officers, the real recovery process is just beginning.

"Anytime something like this happens, you are dealing with more than just the physical injury," said Anderson. "These are humans. These are not robots. The individuals that put on these badges are humans, and they cannot go through something like this without it leaving an impression on them."

