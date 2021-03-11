SRP offering $1,000 rebate for its customers to buy electric cars

Gas prices are rising, and for those considering making the switch to electric cars and ditch the gas pump, Salt River Project will pay them a bit to do so.

SRP has one of the largest workplace charging programs in the state, and the company will also be fully electrifying its sedan fleet by the end of the year. Now, the company is hoping to help the community follow suit.

"There are approximately 20,000 registered electric vehicles in SRP service territory in the greater metropolitan Phoenix area. We have set an aggressive sustainability goal of 500,000 electric vehicles by 2035," said SRP Manager of Sustainable Programs Marc Campbell.

Campbell says any purchase or lease of a new electric or hybrid vehicle from now until the end of the year will qualify for a $1,000 rebate. He says the company is hoping this pilot program will help its customers make the switch to electric cars.

"There are a number of community benefits that come along with this. Reduce greenhouse gasses, tailpipe emissions, improved air quality and, of course, reduced maintenance costs," said Campbell. "This is really something that is part of our corporate strategic direction, to get out and support the community to electrify transportation."

Patti Garcia-Likens, who works for SRP, has driven an EV for five years.

Advertisement

"It’s hard to say if I will ever go back," said Garcia-Likens. "I doubt it."

Patti says every year, the vehicles are getting better and even more efficient. She says with gas prices rising and more charging stations popping up around the Valley, an EV is worth the investment.

"My very first EV, I was getting probably getting 70 to 80 miles per charge. This one, it’s about 200 to 220 [miles], so I can go quite a distance, especially with what I do everyday, on a full charge," said Garcia-Likens.

Another benefit is that EVs are able to get a special license plate. There are also rebates for residential customers, as well as business and commercial customers, to add charging stations to their locations.

SRP Drive Electric

https://www.srpnet.com/electric/home/cars/start.aspx

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters