State Supt. Hoffman says Arizona 'simply not ready' for in-person learning as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Arizona's top education official says the state is "not currently in a place" to resume in-person instruction or hybrid learning models, as school districts across the state are getting ready for a new school year.

In a statement posted to her unverified Twitter page on August 3, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman says it is unlikely that any school community will be able to reopen safely for traditional in-person or hybrid instruction by August 17.

"Every indicator shows that there is high community spread across the state," read a portion of the statement. "We should not expect or ask the majority of Arizona's students and teachers to make a return to school facilities until the spread of COVID-19 is under control."

In the same statement, Superintendent Hoffman says the Arizona Department of Health Services will soon release public health metrics meant to guide school leaders in their decisions on reopening classrooms for in-person learning.

On March 30, Governor Doug Ducey announced that schools across Arizona are closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year amid the pandemic.

As schools grapple with how to start the school year, parents have also taken part in the debate. On August 2, FOX 10 reported on parents' reaction to school reopenings.

"I would hate for this thing to shoot up in numbers because we want to use our kids as an experiment. It's not fair to families, teachers and staff," says Kara Ellis, parent of an incoming sophomore at Perry High School in Gilbert.

"The system destroys students to participate in fine arts, visual arts, and sports. Students cannot learn what is only taught on stage, through a screen. It destroys any hope of preparing for college auditions, college sports scouting, and even simply doing what students love. Most students don’t go to school for their academics, they go for their electives," an unidentified parent said.

