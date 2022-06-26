Street sweeper deaths, delivery driver shot and killed, cheap Phoenix gas prices: this week's top stories

article

This week's top stories were mixed with different types of stories, from crime, animal attacks, deadly crashes, and an athlete becoming motionless while performing in the water. Here are the top stories on our website from June 19-25.

1. Man mauled by 3 dogs dies, had legs, arm amputated: A neighbor found Nicolas Vasquez pinned in the ditch with three dogs on top of him, attacking him. That was June 9, 2022. After 10 days in the hospital, Vasquez died.

Photos of the dogs involved

2. I-10 crash in Tolleson involving street sweeper kills 2 children, mother injured: Authorities said a street sweeper fell off the Loop 101 overpass onto the I-10 freeway nearly 20 feet below, killing the two kids inside and injuring the driver. Officials say seatbelts were not being used.

3. Kidnapped 13-year-old girl rescued during traffic stop, police say: Officers saw a young woman behind the wheel and a young teenage girl in the car when they approached, police said. The young woman behind the wheel could not provide officers with a driver's license or identification, police said.

4. American Airlines ending service in three cities due to pilot shortage: The carrier said it's proactively reaching out to customers who are scheduled to travel after the aforementioned date and is offering alternate arrangements.

FILE - American Airlines plane. (American Airlines)

5. Neighbors say 3-year-old boy found dead in freezer was blind; family called CPS 13 times this year: Detroit Police said the young boy had been decomposing when he was found and credited the first officers to respond for following their instinct.

Chase, 3, has been identified by family members and neighbors as the little boy found dead and decomposing inside of a family's freezer on Friday.

6. Swimmer Anita Alvarez pulled from bottom of pool by coach in dramatic rescue: The United States coach knew something was wrong when she saw artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez sink motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.

Andrea Fuentes (R) dives to save USA's Anita Alvarez (L), during an incident in the women's solo free artistic swimming finals. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

7. Phoenix gas station selling fuel way below the average: 'We are helping our community': They decided to slash prices about 60 or 70 cents lower than their competitors, and they're doing it out of the goodness of their hearts, being motivated by their religious beliefs, when finances are tight for many families.

8. Man accused of shooting, killing Glendale food delivery driver: Investigators learned that 60-year-old Pamela Rae Martinez had just finished her last food delivery of the day and for an unknown reason, snapped a photo of a man who was sitting in his van next to her car.

9. Jeep dealership pays family of worker killed during oil change, car's owner pays nothing: Under Michigan law, if someone is injured or killed and a vehicle is involved, the owner of the car is responsible.

10. Women's church group rescued from Camelback Mountain after hiking to get closer to God: The hikers reportedly told fire crews that they did not do their research before starting the hike. Several of the hikers were wheeled down the trail, and two had to be brought down by helicopter.