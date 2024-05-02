Suspect arrested after driver killed in fiery, west Phoenix crash

A man is in custody after a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles near a west Phoenix intersection left one person dead and another person hurt.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Feb. 29 near 67th Avenue and Fillmore Street.

Phoenix Police say a car crashed into several parked vehicles before bursting into flames. A home surveillance camera captured the incident.

The driver of the car, 19-year-old David Juarez, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Richard Salazar, 19, was arrested in connection to a fiery crash near 67th Avenue and Fillmore Street that left one person dead and another injured.

Investigators say they were also investigating a reported shooting at a nearby home that may have been connected to the crash.

"Evidence of a shooting was discovered at a home in the area, "Sgt. Mayra Reeson said. "The home was searched, and no additional victim(s) or suspect(s) were discovered."

On May 1, police said Richard Salazar, 19, was arrested in connection to the incident. He was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Map of where the crash happened