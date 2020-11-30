Suspect dead, no officers hurt following Phoenix police shooting

A suspect died at the hospital after being shot by police officers in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on Nov. 30 near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road.

Police say the suspect was in the middle of the road and was trying to get hit by cars. He was armed and was pointing a gun at passing cars.

The suspect then pointed his gun at officers, prompting police to open fire on him. After being shot, the suspect fell to the ground and refused to drop his gun.

The suspect then raised the gun again at officers and was shot. A K-9 brought in to take the gun from the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The weapon that was used by the suspect was later determined to be a BB gun.

Indian School Road is closed from I-17 to 23rd Avenue due to the investigation. Drivers should avoid the area.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact Phoenix police at 602-262-6151.

