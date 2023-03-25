Expand / Collapse search

Suspect wanted for robbing Phoenix bus rider at gunpoint

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is looking for a man who stole a victim's phone at gunpoint after following him out of a city bus last month.

The alleged crime happened at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 17. Police say the victim was riding the bus home from school when he got out near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The suspect reportedly followed him out, pointed a gun at him and stole his phone.

The suspect was caught on security camera.

The accused robber was described as a 5'6, 200-pound Hispanic male in his 20s. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Where the alleged armed robbery happened: