Suspect wanted for woman's murder in Maryvale

Silent Witness is asking for the public's help finding a suspect wanted for the murder of a woman in Maryvale two months ago.

Luisa Hendricsen, 32, was killed near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road just after midnight on April 9.

Police are seeking to identify the suspect, who was caught on camera walking across the parking lot of a Circle K in the area.

He's described as a Hispanic male with a thin build. At the time, he was wearing a black hooded coat, black face mask and distressed blue jeans.

Security cameras filed the suspect, police say. (Silent Witness)

Where the shooting happened: