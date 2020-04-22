Swire Coca-Cola donates 30,000 liters of water to Navajo Nation

article

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) and Swire Coca-Cola are donating 30,000 liters of Dasani water to the Navajo Nation to combat the territory's water shortage during the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Doug Ducey announced the donation on April 22 in a statement.

The water, along with two pallets of Coca-Cola beverages, were donated Wednesday morning to the Window Rock Fairgrounds in the Navajo Nation.

“The Navajo Nation is very thankful for the coordination of Governor Ducey and Swire Coca-Cola to contribute bottled water for our Navajo people,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The reservation is battling a water shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has worsened there over the past few weeks, with 527 currently confirmed cases.

