Target debuts adaptive Halloween costumes for children who use wheelchairs

For Halloween this year, Target is making sure that everyone is able to have fun in their crafty costumes, including children who use wheelchairs.

The retailer's new Hyde and Eek! Boutique includes four adaptive costume designs, including pirates on a ship and princesses in a carriage.

"From a fun shark and unicorn to a princess and a pirate, these costumes feature thoughtful details like flat seams and no tags, helping even more kids enjoy the festivities of the fall season," said a Target spokesperson. "We know that design details can have a huge impact."

This is not the first time that Target has taken care to be design inclusive.

In 2017, the retailer announced sensory-friendly pieces in its "Cat & Jack" kids' clothing assortment. The pieces included heat-transferred labels instead of tags, flat seams and one-dimensional graphic tees, all designed to minimize discomfort when in contact with the skin.

"While it's just a few pieces in the line, for some families, they'll make a huge difference," said Target designer Stacey Monsen. "To me, that's a reflection of what a talented team with diverse perspectives can bring to the table."

Earlier this year, Target also released a Pillowfort sensory-friendly assortment of home items that aimed to help more kids feel comfortable. With rocking desks that enable increased motion and floor cushions with soft, textured fabrics, Target's Pillowfort collection aims to suit kids' and parents' unique needs.

Now, the company wants to extend its reach to children with disabilities who may not have as easy of a time finding costumes for Halloween.

"We're now bringing that spirit of inclusivity to our new Hyde and Eek! Boutique kids' adaptive Halloween costumes, which we hope will bring more ease and joy to our guests' everyday lives," said a spokesperson.

The adaptive shark and unicorn costumes are currently available for purchase on Target's website. The retailer is currently taking pre-orders for the adaptive princess and pirate costumes, set for release on Aug. 22.