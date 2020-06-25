Teen MMA champion from Arizona offers free self-defense lessons to combat bullying

A 13-year-old MMA champion from Gilbert is offering a free self-defense seminar to prevent bullying.

Delton "Thaiphoon" Kaufman, 13, is an eighth grader at Desert Ridge Junior High School with a passion to help kids stand up for themselves.

Months ago, Kaufman's manager received a call from parents of a nearby school that were concerned their children were being bullied.

"I just don't stand for bullying," Kaufman explained. "So we started this alliance called the 'Thaiphoon Alliance 'to teach kids that are getting picked on [and] getting bullied self-defense."

The "Thaiphoon Alliance" is a seminar to teach kids to help them protect themselves and get out of potentially dangerous situations.

"The main thing we teach is self-awareness and getting out of that position, because you never have to fight," Kaufman said. "If you can get out of there, get out of there -- but the last conclusion, if it comes to it, is fighting."

Delton's dad, Justin Kaufman, says the "Thaiphoon Alliance" does not promote violence by teaching kids to fight.

"We don't want to teach kids to be fighters. That's not the goal to go out and start fights," Justin said. "We want to teach kids to fight well enough to get out of a bad situation."

Delton will hold his Thaiphoon seminar on the last Sunday of every month.

Sign up in the link in Delton's Instagram bio: https://www.instagram.com/realthaiphoon/