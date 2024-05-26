Teen motorcyclist killed in Phoenix crash involving SUV, PD says

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Saturday morning after colliding with an SUV, Phoenix Police said.

The crash happened on May 25 around 10:30 a.m. near Camelback Road and 107th Avenue.

"When officers got to the scene, they found 19-year-old Louis Kyrell suffering from serious injuries. Kyrell was taken to the hospital where he was not able to survive his injuries," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

Kyrell, who police say was wearing a helmet, was hit by a driver in an SUV while pulling out of a private driveway.

"The driver stayed on scene and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries," Sgt. Bower said.

No more information is available.

