Teen shot at Cesar Chavez High School in 'isolated incident', Phoenix Police say

A teenage boy was shot on the Cesar Chavez High School campus in Phoenix on Monday, Nov. 29 and police say he's going to be OK.

According to Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus, a teen suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of a shooting.

"Just after school was released, so a little bit after 2:50 p.m., there was an altercation in one of the bathrooms here on campus when the student was shot," said Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus.

According to police, the victim, a 16-year-old junior at the school, suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to a nearby hospital. The incident was not an active shooter situation, and the victim was the only person injured in the isolated incident.

Police official describes initial scene

"I can tell you it's chaotic when our officers get there," said Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus.

Sgt. Justus said the scene was very busy, with lots of students and staff around at the time.

"There’s people, you know, in every direction. It's mass chaos, and our officers do the best they can to calm everybody down. This school is also equipped with security. They did a great job working with officers as soon as we got here," said Sgt. Justis.

All other students and staff members who were on campus at the time were safe, and moved to a park east of the campus, where they were reunited with family members.

Sgt. Justus says she's not sure if there are metal detectors on campus, but either way, she says they often fail. A weapon hasn't been recovered on campus, Justus adds.

Classes to resume on Tuesday

Phoenix Union High School District officials have announced that classes will resume on Nov. 30. In addition, school district officials announced a number of measures that will take effect on Nov. 30 and until further notice, including:

Limited entry and exit points on campus

Banning of backpacks

Extra safety personnel, including law enforcement

Banning of food deliveries

Extra safety measures near restrooms during passing periods, arrival, dismissal, lunchtime, and after-school activities

Additional counselor and support staff

School district was phasing out School Resource Officers

Cesar Chavez High School is part of the Phoenix Union High School District. In 2020, the district decided to not re-sign an agreement with Phoenix for School Resource Officers.

"As the district responsibly yet courageously addresses two pandemics, racism and COVID-19, [Superintendent] Dr. [Chad] Gestson said that this is the right time for PXU to revisit and even rethink school safety," read a portion of a statement released at the time. "Phoenix Union will use off-duty officers, as and when needed, to assist with required law enforcement notifications, campus and community safety needs, and other mandatory reporting issues. Officers will be assigned to the district, not to schools."

At the time, school district officials said the decision will result in significant budget savings.

"We will use most of that money to train our security personnel to make sure that when we return for the '21 and '22 school year, that our campus safety and security team is as well trained and ready to keep campus is a safe as possible in the future," said Dr. Gestson, in a video released at the time.

Phoenix Union High School District's decision to not renew the agreement with Phoenix for School Resource Officers came at a time when a number of public school districts decided to either remove or suspend partnerships between schools and police departments. Phoenix Union High School District's decision, however, was criticized at the time by former school board member Randy Schiller.

"In my opinion, the School Resource Officer’s first off these officers that want to be on schools. These are not officers that are being forced by their precinct or their cities to be put into the schools. They apply to get in because they want to work with kids," said Schiller.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

