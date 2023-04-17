Tempe appoints new police chief

The city of Tempe has announced its next chief of police.

Kenneth McCoy, who retired last year as the chief of the Anchorage Police Department in Alaska, will take over the Tempe department, City Manager Andrew Ching announced on April 17.

McCoy is an Army veteran and served with the Anchorage department for 27 years.

He takes over for Jeff Glover, who was appointed by Gov. Katie Hobbs as the new director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Kenneth McCoy (City of Tempe)

"I’m honored to be joining the Tempe Police Department as their new Chief, and I can’t wait to connect with the community," McCoy said in a statement. "Together, we’ll work to build an even safer, stronger and more united Tempe."

McCoy will start working for Tempe Police on June 5.