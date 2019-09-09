Tempe Fire: No injuries in house fire possibly caused by cigarettes

Crews from multiple fire departments were called to a home in Tempe Monday morning.

The fire broke out at a home near 48th Street and Baseline Road around 2:30 a.m. Someone driving by spotted the fire and made the call.

Tempe, Phoenix, and Guadalupe Fire departments responded to the home and helped put out the fire. The bulk of the fire was in the back of the house and the attic.

There were three people living inside, and they all got out okay.

Fire officials say they believe cigarettes were thrown in a trash can in the backyard that then caught fire and spread to the house.

The home has extensive damage and the residents are working on finding living arrangements.

The investigation is ongoing.