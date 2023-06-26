Tempe school using AI to to better its preventative safety measures

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
8
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Tempe school using AI to to better its preventative safety measures

By
Published 
Updated 9:26PM
Artificial Intelligence
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - Artificial intelligence is being utilized in a Tempe school to prevent unwanted, potentially dangerous activity and upgrade its preventative safety measures.

"Crowd detection, gun detection, fire detection, all of that's great. But learning how to apply it in the proper areas for the right reasons is how you mitigate risks," says David Ly, chairman and CEO of Iveda.

The Mesa-based artificial intelligence company has been perfecting this software for years.

"It's not about just detecting a gun. Artificial intelligence looks out for you for a lot of abnormalities. Even before a weapon shows up," Ly said.

Iveda's software was beta tested at Tempe Preparatory Academy after its headmaster decided the school needed to upgrade its preventative safety measures.

The AI is now a permanent fixture at the school.

"We've never had an incident, knock on wood, at Tempe Prep, but with the proliferation of school incidents around the country, and ever since Columbine, parents are all interested in making sure their students are safe," said the headmaster of the academy Dr. Wayne Porter.

Tempe school using AI to to better safety measures

The AI is installed by Iveda into security cameras that already exist on campus and gives access and alerts to only a handful of people at the public charter school.

The technology can clearly identify a gun, a fire, or even abnormalities like a vehicle circling the parking lot.

"If, for example, there is a parent or person that is not supposed to have contact with a child, we can upload their picture and have it tell us if that person is found on campus," Dr. Porter said.

Whenever AI is discussed, questions surrounding privacy typically follow.

"It's not piercing into the school, it's piercing at what's coming at our school. I get a lot of 'is this intruding on our children's privacy?' No. I want my schools, I have three kids, I wish that all their schools had this," Ly said.

For the headmaster at Tempe Prep, this technology gives peace of mind.

"It's that background security that you have in place, knowing that there is something watching your campus while we're trying to do what we're there to do, which is educate students," Dr. Porter said.