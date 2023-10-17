The Zone: Judge to hear arguments for why cleanup rules should be loosened

A judge is set to hear arguments on Oct. 17 for why the City of Phoenix believes it should have some more leeway in its efforts to clean up a homeless encampment near Downtown Phoenix that is known as "The Zone."

On Sept. 20, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott A. Blaney issued a ruling on a lawsuit that was filed in connection with the encampment, in which he banned the city from "continuing to maintain a public nuisance on the public property in The Zone," as well as requiring the city to, among other things, abate the nuisance, including the removal of all tents and other makeshift structures, by Nov. 4, 2023.

The judge's order allows enforcement of camping and sleeping bans in The Zone, so long as there is a shelter bed available. City officials are asking for an expansion of that rule to include an ‘alternative public outdoor space,' as the city is working on converting a nearby property into a campground, with bathrooms and showers.