'This trend is concerning to us': Banner Health warns of COVID-19 increase in Arizona

Banner Health is sending a message of caution as COVID-19 cases, specifically ICU cases, are rising in Arizona.

"We have seen a steady climb of COVID-19 cases in Arizona over the last two weeks. This trend is concerning to us, and also correlates with a rise in cases that we are seeing in our hospital ICUs," the hospital said on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Continuing, "Since May 15, ventilated COVID-19 patients have quadrupled. Banner Health also recently reached capacity for patients receiving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment."

Banner Health is the largest, most widespread health care system in Arizona, as well as the state's biggest employer.

The hospital reminds everyone to continue practicing behaviors that have been proven to slow the spread of COVID-19 such as washing hands for at least 20 seconds, social distancing yourself and to wear a mask when you're in public around others.

As of Monday, June 8th, Arizona has 27,678 cases and 1,047 deaths. You can stay updated on the state's cases and deaths here.