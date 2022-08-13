Naked Florida man, strange hiding spots, troopers helping out: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

From a naked Florida man getting arrested to a dog being rescued from a cave after going missing for months, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from July 6-12 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:

1. Naked Florida man with machete accused of trying to steal another man's clothes: A surveyor working in the area said the suspect – later identified as 34-year-old Brandon Wright – was picking palmetto berries in the woods, and suddenly approached him with a large machete-style knife and demanded his clothes, wallet and phone.

(Photos via Volusia Sheriff's Office)

2. DPS trooper helps veteran with broken scooter on I-17 in north Phoenix: An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper came to the aid of a man in distress along a north Phoenix freeway. "You put on that badge and make a positive impact," the trooper said.

3. Northern Arizona first responders help reunite only survivor in deadly crash with beloved toy: In a tragic story with a less somber ending, first responders in Northern Arizona helped a six-year-old boy whose parents and brother were killed in a car crash reunite with his favorite toy.

4. Little Leaguer comforts pitcher who hit him in helmet with pitch: When the Little League batter was hit on the head by the ball, knocking the helmet off his head, it left the pitcher visibly shaken on the mound. The batter then walked up to the distraught pitcher and gave him a hug, telling him he was "doing just great" in the ultimate sign of sportsmanship.

A general view before the start of the Little League World Series Championship game between the Great Lakes Team from Chicago, Illinois and Team Asia-Pacific at Lamade Stadium on Aug. 24, 2014 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Rob Carr/Getty Imag Expand

5. Kyler Murray replaces young fan's lost autographed Cardinals jersey with one signed by team: A young Arizona Cardinals fan was discouraged after he lost his signed jersey last weekend, but that all changed thanks to Kyler Murray.

6. Cave explorers find, rescue dog missing for two months: ‘She was very near death’: "I’m just happy to be able to get her out of the cave because when we got her out of the cave...her spirits lifted a little," one of the rescuers said. "And I can actually say my day was very positive. When I put my head down on the pillow that night, I had a smile on my face."

7. Watch: Trooper with ‘cat-like’ reflexes catches dog as it jumps out of car window: An Oregon state trooper deserves a round of a-paws after he was caught on camera using his "cat-like" reflexes to save a dog as it leaped out of a car window.

8. Teenage car thief caught hiding in giant stuffed teddy bear, police say: Authorities said a teenager wanted for stealing a car in England was caught hiding from police in a "bear-y" interesting place: a giant stuffed teddy.

The giant stuffed teddy bear that the suspect used to hide from police is pictured in provided photos. (Credit: Rochdale GMP)

9. Watch: Officer escorts elderly woman walking along busy highway to hair salon: A Tennessee officer is being recognized for his good deed after a bystander captured the sweet moment and shared it on TikTok.

Freeze frame from dash cam footage showing Officer Lance Hoffmeister stopping to speak with Elizabeth Goode on April 29, 2022. (Murfreesboro (TN) Police Department)

10. Long time Pizzeria Bianco server suffers 2 strokes; community steps up in a big way to help: The Phoenix restaurant community is cooking up good vibes and raising money for a long-time Pizzeria Bianco server who suffered two strokes.



