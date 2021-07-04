Thousands to enjoy fireworks lighting up the night sky in Scottsdale

Thousands of Arizonans will watch Fourth of July fireworks light up the night sky on Sunday and one of the biggest shows is in north Scottsdale with thousands of people waiting to see beautiful, colorful explosions.

At around 5 p.m., the event was just getting started with people trickling into the indoor portion of the event, with thousands of people expected to fill the seats, but not as many as a typical July 4th because of the pandemic.

The three-section event usually sees at least 20,000 spectators each holiday.

"Celebrating July 4th finally without little COVID restrictions. Last year was a little different. This year we are expecting to have 10,000 of our closest friends watching the biggest fireworks in the history of Scottsdale …" said Kerry Dunne.

The Scottsdale event has a live band, broadway singers and even an ice slide.

