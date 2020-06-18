LIST: Phoenix metro area July 4th events and fireworks

article

Check out Independence Day celebrations in the Phoenix-metro area:

Peoria All-American Festival

All festival activities will be online with an expanded fireworks show at 9 p.m. that will be viewable from backyards, computer screens, mobile devices, and TVs.

“This change is to adhere to the state and federal social distancing and personal hygiene guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated officials.

Tune into the festival all day on Saturday, July 4 in any of the following ways:

www.facebook.com/CityofPeoriaAz

www.twitter.com/peoriaaz

Peoria Ch. 11 through Cox Channel 11 and CenturyLink Channel 8509

www.youtube.com/channel/UCr2anV7zsCAo1Rvjga7nYEA

Chandler's July 4 Fireworks Drive-In

Chandler is celebrating Independence Day with a “drive-in” style July 4th Fireworks Spectacular that will be viewable from the parking areas within the sprawling Tumbleweed Park, on the southwest corner of McQueen and Germann roads.

“The free community event will begin at 9 p.m. and parking areas will open at 7:30 p.m. There will be a limited number of parking spots, which will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis and the park will close once capacity is reached,” stated officials.

Online: http://www.chandleraz.gov/4thofjuly

Peoria hosts the All-American Festival at Home

“Peoria’s annual All-American Fourth of July Festival has long been a wonderful opportunity for us to honor the greatness of our country, the independent spirit of our founding fathers, and the freedom that we enjoy every single day,” said Mayor Cathy Carlat. “This year we will celebrate from the comfort and safety of our homes, but we will still celebrate! As we all look toward the skies at the spectacular fireworks show, together we will honor our heritage and liberties as Americans.”

Tune in and participate all day Saturday, with a 22-minute fireworks show at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/events.

Mesa’s Arizona Celebration of Freedom Drive-In Fireworks

“Due to an abundance of caution while we maintain social distancing guidelines, the 11th Titan Solar Power Arizona Celebration of Freedom becomes a Drive-In Fireworks Show this year,” stated officials.The free event will take place in the Fiesta Mall parking lot, located at 1425 W. Southern Ave. from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Online: http://www.azcelebrationoffreedom.org