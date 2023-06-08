Train derailment reported in Coconino County

Cleanup is underway in Coconino County after a freight train derailed just east of Williams overnight.

The incident happened at around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to BNSF Railway.

Authorities say a total of 23 train cars derailed, sustaining heavy damage.

The BNSF train was heading to California and was reportedly carrying a variety of new cars, trucks and vans at the time.

There are no environmental concerns or hazmat situations, but the mess will take several days to clean up, said Wes Dison, director of Coconino County Emergency Management.

No injuries were reported.

"It was about as good a result as we could see for such a significant incident," Dison said.

It's not known what caused the derailment.

Area where the derailment occurred: