‘Trump failed us’: Anti-Trump light display shown on Camelback Mountain

Anti-Trump voter groups sent out a loud and clear message in Phoenix about how they feel about President Donald Trump.

The groups put up a massive digital projection onto Camelback Mountain on the night of Oct. 27, displaying several messages including "Trump failed us" and "Vote Nov 3rd."

The messages were eventually taken down.

Organizers say they wanted to spotlight the lives lost due to COVID-19 and the migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

With less than a week until the election, President Trump will return to Arizona on Wednesday for campaign rallies in Bullhead City and Goodyear.

Meanwhile, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will visit Arizona on the same day for campaign stops in Phoenix and Tucson.

