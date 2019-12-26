Tucson PD: Suspect attacks 63-year-old man, steals his car before crashing into utility pole

Police say a suspect has been hospitalized after attacking a 63-year-old man and stealing the victim's car before crashing it in Tucson.

According to a tweet from the Tucson Police Department's robbery unit, the suspect attacked the victim and forced him from his car before crashing it into a utility pole early Thursday morning near Ellis and Park.

After he was taken into custody, police say the suspect described his speed as "moving at the speed of light."

The suspect will be booked into jail upon his release from the hospital.