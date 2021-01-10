Two Phoenix officers hurt in alleged DUI crash while investigating another fatal collision

article

Phoenix Police say an impaired driver crashed into a police cruiser while investigating a fatal crash near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road on Jan. 9, injuring two officers.

Officers were responding to the area after a car reportedly traveling over 75 miles per hour down 75th Avenue hit a man who was crossing the street, police say.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Cesar Santos. He died at the scene.

The driver, 21-year-old Alejandro Bautista, was booked into jail and faces a manslaughter charge. Officers say there was evidence that showed Bautista had been street racing.

While the investigation was underway, traffic barricades were set up around the scene. A police cruiser had been parked north of the barricades as a security measure, officials said.

Two officers were inside the car when another vehicle driving northbound down 75th Avenue crashed through the barricades, hitting the cruiser head-on.

The two police officers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver reportedly showed signs of impairment.

The 21-year-old driver was arrested for driving under the influence. Their identity was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

