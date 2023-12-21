Underprivileged Chandler kids go on shopping spree ahead of Christmas

Expand / Collapse search
Holidays
FOX 10 Phoenix

CHANDLER. Ariz. - Local underprivileged children in Chandler got a chance to shop for Christmas on Dec. 21.

Even though money might be tight, the kids want to give gifts to their loved ones, and this event makes that happen.

Shopping for the ones you love is fun.

"Right now, I’m trying to shop for my little sister," Hennessy Alonso said. "She’s three years old and I’m trying to find something that she would like."

14-year-old Alonso has been working all year to earn Site Bucks through the City of Chandler and today, the children who live in public housing were able to use the paper money to get gifts for their family.

"This means a lot to me because now I get to help out with my mom, and like with the kids and right now were tight on money, so this actually helps out a lot," Alonso said.

Her stepfather, Adam Cotto, is thankful. The blended family has seven children.

"This means a lot, this is a blessing, for the kids to enjoy, to even go shopping and get that experience," Cotto said.

Heather Callis is the Housing and Redevelopment Program Coordinator.

"It makes everything worth it when you see the look on their faces," Callis said.

After children buy gifts, then they get them wrapped by a volunteer.

"I do appreciate the people who donate all this stuff, so I can shop here and get whatever I can for the kids," Alonso said.

"That’s the whole point of this, is to give these kids the gift of giving," Callis said.

As soon as the event is over this year, city employees start planning for the following year.

For more information on how to help, you can go here: https://www.chandleraz.gov/residents/neighborhood-resources/housing-and-redevelopment/public-housing-program/youth/site-buck-store

